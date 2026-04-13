Tottenham dealt major blow in relegation scrap as Cristian Romero ruled out for remainder of the season following horror injury at Sunderland

The 27-year-old centre-back was forced off midway through the second half at the Stadium of Light following an incident in the penalty area. Romero appeared to be nudged in the back by pushed in the back by Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey and subsequently collided with his own goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky. The force of the impact left the defender in significant distress, and he was eventually replaced by Kevin Danso.

Initial medical assessments have confirmed a partial tear of his medial cruciate ligament, according to BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel. Further tests are scheduled to take place in the coming days to determine the full extent of the structural damage, but ESPN and Mokbel report that the current timeframe suggested by internal sources indicates a layoff of between five and eight weeks. This schedule effectively ends his domestic season as Spurs look to navigate a treacherous run-in.