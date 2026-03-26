Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani has already said 'yes' to next transfer move despite being embroiled in relegation battle

Kolo Muani has never lost hope of a permanent return to Juventus following his successful loan spell in Turin during the 2024-25 season. Despite a frustrating period in London, the 27-year-old forward has made it clear to the Italian club that he is ready to play for them once again, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Frenchman is currently enduring a difficult campaign with Spurs, having managed just five goals as the club fights to maintain its top-flight status. However, his camp has already opened the door to a summer departure, with the player deciding not to stay at Tottenham regardless of whether they survive the relegation scrap. He seeks the stability he felt in Italy, where he previously scored 10 goals and became a fan favourite.