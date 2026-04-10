Tottenham plunged into Premier League relegation zone as West Ham thrash Wolves

West Ham moved out of the bottom three in emphatic style, securing a 4-0 demolition of Wolves at the London Stadium. Braces from Konstantinos Mavropanos and Taty Castellanos ensured a vital three points for the Hammers, taking them up to 17th place and two points clear of the drop zone.

While the mood in east London was one of relief, the result had dire consequences for Tottenham in the north of the capital. Spurs have now been pushed down into 18th position, marking the first time in 17 years that the club has found itself in the Premier League relegation places. The last time they sat this low was in January 2009 under Harry Redknapp, following a defeat to Wigan Athletic.



