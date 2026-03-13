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Tottenham's crisis deepens! Spurs could be without 13 PLAYERS for daunting Liverpool clash
A massive selection headache for Tudor
The defensive situation has reached a breaking point, with Tudor confirming that Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha are both unavailable due to concussion protocols. Compounding the issue is the absence of Micky van de Ven, who is serving a one-match suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace. With Ben Davies also sidelined with an ankle injury, Spurs are heading to Merseyside without their primary central defensive options.
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New concerns emerge at Hotspur Way
The list of absentees continued to grow on Friday as Tudor provided updates on his midfield and engine room. Yves Bissouma is expected to miss out due to a muscle issue, while high-energy Conor Gallagher is a major doubt after suffering from a fever. These late developments leave the coaching staff with very few options to protect a makeshift backline that will likely feature Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso in the heart of the defence.
Tudor is also set to make a big call between the sticks after a European disaster in midweek. Guglielmo Vicario is slated to return to the starting line-up in place of Antonin Kinsky. The young keeper endured a nightmare Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid, shipping three goals and being hauled off after just 18 minutes following two high-profile individual errors, as Spurs look for more stability at the back.
Long-term injury list continues to haunt Spurs
The current crisis is a result of new issues layering on top of a catastrophic long-term injury list that has plagued Tottenham’s season. The club are already without key creative sparks James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, both of whom remain on the treatment table alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, and Mohammed Kudus. Furthermore, Wilson Odobert remains a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury earlier in the campaign.
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Silver lining for Liverpool amidst Spurs chaos
While Tottenham scramble to assemble a competitive matchday squad, Liverpool find themselves in a much stronger position. Although the Reds are monitoring the fitness of Alisson Becker and remain without Alexander Isak, Arne Slot is expected to welcome back Federico Chiesa. With the likes of Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson fresh after starting on the bench in midweek in the Champions League, the contrast in squad depth between the two sides could prove decisive at Anfield this Sunday.
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