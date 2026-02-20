Tottenham appoint ex-Chelsea caretaker manager and Mauricio Pochettino's former assistant to Igor Tudor's coaching staff

Spurs have confirmed the appointment of Saltor to Tudor's coaching staff, with the interim manager tasked with guiding the club to Premier League safety. They are currently marooned in 16th, just five points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of this weekend's clash with Arsenal, in a vital north London derby.

The club said in a statement: "Following the arrival of Igor Tudor as Head Coach until the end of the season, we can now confirm the appointment of three additional coaches to our Men’s First Team coaching staff.

"We welcome Bruno Saltor as Igor's Assistant Coach. Born in El Masnou, Spain, Bruno spent the early years of his playing career in his homeland before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2012, where he made 235 appearances across seven seasons. He transitioned into a coaching role with the Seagulls upon retiring in 2019, and has since also held coaching positions at Chelsea and West Ham United.

"Tomislav Rogic joins as Goalkeeping Coach and has a wealth of experience in the role at clubs including Hajduk Split, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit and Club Brugge, before joining Igor's staff at Lazio and then Juventus.

"Riccardo Ragnacci arrives as Physical Coach, again, with a wealth of experience in Italy at the likes of Cagliari, Bologna, Hellas Verona, Lecce, Empoli and, most recently, alongside Igor at Juventus.

"Bruno, Tomislav and Riccardo join Andreas Georgson (Assistant Coach), Cameron Campbell (Individual Development Coach) and Fabian Otte (Goalkeeping Coach) on the coaching staff. They will continue to be supported by Stuart Lewis and Dean Brill, who were promoted from their roles in our Academy last summer.

"We can also confirm the departures of Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), John Heitinga (First Team Assistant Coach) and Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach). We thank them all for their service and wish them well for the future."