Torricelli: "Spalletti's Juventus is making the fans dream again. On the 1996 Champions League and Vialli..."

On Spalletti's management of the team:

"That hug after Thuram's goal was significant. It means that the team is very united and working well. In fact, since Spalletti arrived, Juve have stepped up a gear and only slipped up in a couple of games. But they've given the fans something to dream about again, which is the most important thing. Uniqueness and a united team are what make the difference. When you need to help each other out, that's when the team comes together. This gives me hope for the Champions League."

Winning the Champions League in 1996:

"Yes, having been lucky enough to be part of a group, a team where we won everything, you are definitely an icon in the minds of ordinary fans. It fills us with pride, not just me, but all my teammates. We have a chat group, Champions 96, where we laugh, joke and say hello to each other. It's great when you manage to become part of the history of a club like Juventus. It's a big deal, a really big deal."

On Gianluca Vialli:

"Gianluca, as I've always said, was one of the great architects of that Juve team. He was our captain and, together with Lippi, they managed to find, together with all of us, that unity of purpose between the dressing room, the club and the coach. Gianluca was truly the only great leader I've ever had in every respect. He was a real mentor to me and, I believe, to many of my teammates."