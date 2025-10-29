'Tops Champions League final slip!' - Fans roast Chelsea icon John Terry for 'cringe' Baller League UK rap alongside ArrDee

Terry, one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players, made headlines this week after taking part in a musical performance during the Baller League UK, an indoor six-a-side competition that blends football with online entertainment and features content creators alongside former pros.

The 44-year-old, who manages a team named the 26ers, joined ArrDee during the team's entrance for what appeared to be a playful diss track aimed at influencer Angry Ginge. Footage of the pair walking out together and performing quickly spread across social media, with many supporters expressing their disbelief at the sight of their former captain trying his hand at rap.

Terry, who spent his entire 22-year playing career at Stamford Bridge and won the Premier League five times, appeared in good spirits during the performance, but the online reaction was the opposite, with sections of the Chelsea fanbase calling it "painful to watch" and questioning why a club legend would involve himself in such antics.