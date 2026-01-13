‘Top scorer in MLS, without a doubt’ - Wessam Abou Ali showed flashes before injury, now he’s ready to dominate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - It took Wessam Abou Ali 10 minutes to realize that something was wrong.

The Columbus Crew striker was enjoying a pretty good game against Toronto. In the 16th minute, he scored his third goal in as many games to give his side a 1-0 lead. But something felt wrong in his right ankle. Abou Ali tried to play through it, but in the 28th minute slumped off the field. After the game, he could barely walk, limping over the fans to sign autographs on the back of a 1-1 draw.

Only later did he find out the true extent of the injury: he had broken his ankle. And he had no idea.

"I broke it. I kept trying. And then we found out after the game that it was broken all the way across," he told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour, slumping back in his chair as he described the injury that ruled him out for MLS playoffs.

Initial prognosis suggested that he would be out for four to six weeks. But as Abou Ali started the rehab process, he knew that it would be longer to reach full fitness. Eventually, it became clear that Columbus's big-money signing, who was supposed to give them a real shot at MLS glory, would not suit up again for the remainder of 2025. It was a blow to both Abou Ali and the team.

But now, he is fully fit. There are no concerns about injuries or issues with his foot. Instead, he is ready to prove that his hot start in MLS can be stretched across the course of the season - and carry Columbus back to MLS Cup.

"I play for a team that creates a lot of chances. If you focus and you concentrate, I've just got to put the ball in the net," he said.