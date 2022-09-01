Ajax most expensive player sales - How Eredivisie giants made over €1.1 billion in outgoing transfers

Ajax have sold some of their best talents at a huge premium and have become a genuine money-making machine

Ajax have been one of the most profitable clubs in world football when it comes to their business model.

The Dutch giants have continued to fight for silverware despite letting go of their biggest stars in almost every summer transfer window for impressive figures.

Having probably one of the best football academies in world football, Ajax have ensured that they earn huge money through player sales as they have a seemingly never-ending supply of wonderkids coming through, especially in the last decade.

Article continues below

And as if that wasn't enough, they have also mastered the art of buying external talent on the cheap, only to sell them on at significant profits.

Several players like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek and many more came to Ajax as budding footballers, but left the club as superstars.

And Ajax ensured they earned a huge premium on their investment by selling them to prospective buyers.

Just recently, they sold Antony to Manchester United for €95m (£85.5m), thus taking their overall sales to almost €600m (£525m) just since the 2019-20 season.

Ajax most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Antony €95M/£85.50M €216.22M/£194.60M 2021/22 David Neres €12M/£10.80M €46M/£41.40M 2020/21 Hakim Ziyech €40M/£36M €109.50M/£98.55M 2019/20 Frenkie de Jong €86M/£77.40M €218.20M/£196.38M 2018/19 Justin Kluivert €17.25M/£15.53M €17.55M/£15.80M 2017/18 Davinson Sanchez €42M/£37.80M €83.20M/£74.88M 2016/17 Arkadiusz Milik €32M/£28.80M €80.50M/£72.45M 2015/16 Kolbeinn Sigthorsson €3M/£2.70M €6M/£5.40M 2014/15 Daley Blind €17.50M/£15.75M €30.05M/£27.05M 2013/14 Christian Eriksen €14.15M/£12.74M €24.55M/£22.10M 2012/13 Jan Vertonghen €12.50M/£11.25M €32.75M/£29.48M 2011/12 Maarten Stekelenburg €7.33M/£6.59M €13.63M/£12.26M 2010/11 Luis Suarez €26.50M/£23.85M €29.20M/£26.28M 2009/10 Thomas Vermaelen €12M/£10.80M €13.14M/£11.83M 2008/09 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar €27M/£24.30M €37.85M/£34.07M 2007/08 Wesley Sneijder €27M/£24.30M €52.25M/£47.03M 2006/07 Markus Rosenberg €3M/£2.70M €7.63M/£6.86M 2005/06 Rafael van der Vaart €5.10M/£4.59M €14.50M/£13.05M 2004/05 Zlatan Ibrahimovic €16M/£14.40M €20.28M/£18.25M 2003/04 Christian Chivu €18M/£16.20M €30.60M/£27.54M 2002/03 Nikolaos Machlas €400,000/£360,000 €400,000/£360,000 2001/02 Shota Arveladze €4.50M/£4.05M €4.50M/£4.05M 2000/01 Jesper Gronkjaer €11.85M/£10.67M €18.95M/£17.06M TOTAL ~€1.11b/£1b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Ajax top 10 most expensive player sales