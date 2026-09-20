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'Too many goals!' - Enzo Maresca fumes despite Man City’s 5-3 win as Premier League leaders survive Sunderland scare
Maresca vents frustration over defensive fragility
While the Etihad Stadium was treated to an eight-goal thriller, Manchester City manager Maresca was in no mood to celebrate the chaotic nature of his side’s 5-3 victory over Sunderland. The result ensured that City remain the only team in the top flight with a 100 per cent record after five matches, yet the manner in which they conceded three times to the newly-promoted visitors left the Italian tactician visibly frustrated during his post-match media duties.
Speaking to Sky Sports following the final whistle, the City boss made his feelings clear regarding the scoreline. "Too many goals, too many goals! I prefer [to win] 1-0, much better," Maresca admitted, highlighting his preference for defensive solidity over attacking flamboyance. "To be honest, I would prefer to win 1-0 than 5-3 but I expected a very difficult game. I know how good they are. Off the ball, they are very aggressive, on the ball they have different weapons - Brobbey is an example [of that]. We found a way to win the game."
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A tactical nightmare for the City boss
The match was defined by City’s inability to keep Sunderland at arm's length, despite leading on multiple occasions throughout the afternoon. Antoine Semenyo was the standout performer for the hosts, finding the back of the net twice to lead the charge, while Enzo Fernandez and Rayan Cherki also contributed to the tally. However, Brian Brobbey’s sensational hat-trick for the Black Cats exposed major cracks in a City backline.
Maresca was particularly scathing about the nature of the goals his team gifted to the opposition, citing a lack of concentration during dead-ball situations. "Two of the three goals we conceded were too easy; the second goal came from [Granit] Xhaka's quick free-kick and that cannot happen. The third goal came from another free-kick. Too easy, we conceded more chances, but we also scored five and could have scored probably two or three more," the manager explained.
Sunderland prove to be ultimate test
Despite the defensive errors, Maresca found some positives in how his players handled the physical demands of the game. Sunderland’s high-intensity pressing and aerial threat provided a different challenge than the tactical battles City have faced earlier in the campaign.
"Overall the performance from the #ManCity players was good, and I also liked it because today they needed to deal with different kinds of things; second balls, duels, this kind of thing," Maresca noted, acknowledging the grit shown by his squad. The Italian also pointed out the quality of the opposition as a factor in the struggle. "I expected a very difficult game, I knew how good they are; off the ball they are aggressive, on the ball they have different weapons, set-pieces, [Brian] Brobbey."
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Perfect start continues despite scares
The victory marks a significant milestone for Maresca, who has successfully navigated the opening month of the season without dropping a single point. By securing his fifth straight win, Maresca became just the sixth manager in history to win his first five Premier League games in charge of a new club.
City now head into the international break with a three-point cushion over their nearest rivals, providing the coaching staff with time to analyze the defensive shortcomings witnessed at the Etihad. With a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool and a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, the need for the "1-0 wins" Maresca craves will become even more vital.
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