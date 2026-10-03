Title: Georgina Rodriguez quotes Sir Alex Ferguson to slam Portugal manager Jorge Jesus over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Alongside the powerful quote, Rodriguez added her own highly personal commentary. Referencing the manager's surname, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "I don’t know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus)." The Story was subsequently deleted minutes later. Her intervention pushed the dispute beyond footballing decisions and into a far more personal public confrontation. Furthermore, the Ferguson attribution attached to the graphic has not been independently verified, making her decision to share the post, add her criticism, and later delete it the central development.







