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Title: Georgina Rodriguez quotes Sir Alex Ferguson to slam Portugal manager Jorge Jesus over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Rodriguez shares Ferguson quote on Instagram
The crisis surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the Portugal squad has deepened following a fierce social media intervention from Georgina Rodriguez. Rodriguez utilised Instagram to firmly back Ronaldo while directly attacking Jorge Jesus. Sharing a graphic featuring former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, she endorsed a brutal assessment of Jesus. She posted: “If Jorge Jesus knew in his heart that he had no intention of using him, then why did he call him up in the first place? To make a point? That is not authority, that is insecurity.”
Personal attack and sudden deletion
Alongside the powerful quote, Rodriguez added her own highly personal commentary. Referencing the manager's surname, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "I don’t know how this man can carry the name of Christ (Jesus)." The Story was subsequently deleted minutes later. Her intervention pushed the dispute beyond footballing decisions and into a far more personal public confrontation. Furthermore, the Ferguson attribution attached to the graphic has not been independently verified, making her decision to share the post, add her criticism, and later delete it the central development.
Family unites behind the captain
The unified family front extends beyond Rodriguez. Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, also posted a message slamming the national media for their harsh treatment of the forward. Aveiro captioned her post with "Tudo dito," meaning everything has been said. Meanwhile, Portugal have continued their preparations with the 24 remaining squad members, as Jesus maintains there is no feud. The coach insists he alone is responsible for team selection and that the exact same rules apply to all players, despite the public backlash.
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Uncertain international future remains
Ronaldo has yet to officially announce his retirement from international football, leaving his Portugal future hanging in the balance. Fans now eagerly await his promised statement, which could definitively determine whether Ronaldo will ever represent his country again under Jesus' management.
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