Liverpool Premier League trophy 2024-25 AlissonGetty
Chris Burton

'I'm a little bit tired of partying' - Liverpool star Alisson reveals Reds have been celebrating for 'four weeks in a row' after sealing Premier League title triumph early

LiverpoolA. BeckerPremier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admits he is "a bit tired of partying" after seeing Premier League title celebrations drag on for "four weeks in a row".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reds claimed top-flight crown with four games to go
  • Finally lifted trophy on final day of the season
  • International duty before enjoying summer break
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱