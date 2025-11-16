'It's disgusting!' - Thomas Tuchel praised for England form by Albania manager as Three Lions close in on World Cup record

Albania manager Sylvinho, who has featured for clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City during his playing days, was full of praise for Tuchel's team as he told reporters, "Unfortunately, I have to say they are stronger than six months ago. The numbers are amazing. It's disgusting! What can I say? But we are happy, we are going to face one of the best tomorrow and we are going to try to do our job. My players have confidence and love what they are doing on the pitch. We are going to prepare something, try to score and have a great match. I've heard in my life in 90 minutes of football, anything can happen."

He added: "They are in a completely different level [to us]. Don't make any confusion about us. We are very happy with our team, so we are for the first time going to play the playoffs in March, but it is completely different. Tomorrow is a great game, it's a difficult game as well. Great coach, love him, the way that he plays and also he has some of the best players in the world."

