'Highest level' - Thomas Tuchel hails 'complete performance' as England run riot in Croatia and maintain Nations League momentum

Tuchel was full of admiration for his side after England produced a devastating display of attacking football to overwhelm Croatia in Rijeka. "That was a 90-minute performance at the highest level from everyone. From the first until the last minute, everyone who started and everyone came from the bench. It was the highest level and congratulations to the team," The German tactician told AFP.

Tuchel noted how his side remained relentless despite the scoreline, refusing to take their foot off the gas against an aging Croatian midfield that struggled to keep pace with England's younger stars. The victory moved England onto six points in their group, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish and a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.



