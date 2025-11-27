Getty/Goal
'Wow, what a player' - Thomas Frank backs Vitinha to win Ballon d'Or as he hails Tottenham's 'aggressiveness' in 5-3 defeat to PSG
Tottenham respond after Arsenal drubbing
The anti-Frank rhetoric from some Tottenham fans reached fever point on Sunday as they were thrashed 4-1 by bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League. The drubbing was, naturally, difficult to take but the manner of the defeat was particularly galling for some supporters, who were frustrated with Frank's defensive tactics and lack of intent. But they looked like their old selves in the French capital with a performance of grit and character. Ultimately, they shipped five goals and came away with nothing on Wednesday night but Frank saw plenty of positives from the win. He also thinks Vitinha, who scored a hat-trick and came third in this year's Ballon d'Or, is the best midfielder in the world.
'They have one Ballon d'or winner'
He told reporters, via Football London: "I'm pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players, from the team. We've been working very hard on that, the players, the staff, me, to make sure that we responded well and bounced back because that's crucial after a bad performance. Today I saw more identity of the team I want to create, we want to create. Much more character, personality, aggressiveness. Three words you need to have in any team no matter how you want to do, how you want to play, whatever formation, whatever. Today we saw it, that I'm pleased with.
"Of course, I think it was performance that was up there where we could get something out of the game, a draw or a win. So that's a little frustrating thing that we conceded some goals. Of course, one with a little bit of margin from Vitinha, not top corner but top, top corner. And then, of course, goal three and four. Those are the ones we definitely need to avoid if we want to get something out of here, but something to build on. Strikers scoring two goals. The whole team, I think, all performed well. Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, positive. When we played against a decent team where they have one Ballon d'Or winner and I think the next one is playing in midfield. Vitinha. Wow, what a player."
Frank added to TNT Sports: "Vitinha is the best midfielder in the world. He will be the next Ballon d'Or winner."
Tottenham staying positive
With this defeat, Tottenham have now conceded four or more goals in back-to-back games in all competitions for the first time since May 2003 under Glenn Hoddle. Moreover, Spurs let in five goals away from home in a major European competition for the very first time. Despite that, midfielder Archie Gray had a glass-half-full attitude.
He told TNT Sports: "We played against a top opponent tonight, they are probably the best team in Europe at the moment. There were some good moments we can take into Fulham. We scored some goals, there are things we can work on, but they are a top, top team, and there are moments you will suffer against them. They are the best team in Europe, and they are relentless in every aspect of their game, and they have that individual class. They are a top team, and there are things we can learn from."
What comes next for Tottenham?
While Tottenham can take some positives out of this match, that belief and optimism will evaporate if they are unable to beat lowly Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday night. Spurs have slipped to ninth in the table but if results go their way, they could climb as high as fourth. On the flip side, if they don't win, they could drop into the bottom half of the table.
