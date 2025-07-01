VIDEO: Thiago Silva breaks down in tears after captaining boyhood club Fluminese to victory over Champions League finalists Inter Milan in Club World Cup

Brazil legend Thiago Silva broke down in tears after he captained his boyhood club Fluminense to a surprise 2-0 win over Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup. The 40-year-old centre-back locked up Nerazzurri strikers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram despite stuggling with his hamstring throughout the game.

Silva breaks down in tears after the clash

The 40-year-old played through injury