'They need to think about coming to Munich!' – Vincent Kompany sends stern warning to RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has issued a confident warning to RB Leipzig ahead of their high-stakes Bundesliga showdown at the Allianz Arena. The Belgian manager emphasized that visiting teams must face the daunting reality of playing in Munich as autumn's fixture list intensifies.

Kompany noted that his players remain exceptionally sharp, motivated, and eager to test themselves against high-calibre opposition.

He stressed that Bayern's core foundation relies on intense running, high energy, and enjoying the competitive challenge on the pitch.