'There's potential sitting there' - Emma Hayes and U.S. soccer cultivating the next generation of stars with U23 Futures camp

The USWNT have restored the U23 camp, creating an environment to cultivate the next crop of future stars

It was the Dutch midfield that sparked the idea for Emma Hayes. The USWNT coach watched her side narrowly beat the Netherlands at the end of 2024, but the result didn't accurately reflect the performance. The Netherlands out-possessed, out-passed and outshot the USWNT.

After the game, when breaking it all down, Hayes came to a clear realization: that Dutch team, one that ran rings around the U.S., had simply been playing together for longer. And while she couldn't change that in the present, she could certainly piece together a brighter future.

And so, the United States' U23 national team was reborn. Previously a power at the youth level, Hayes has converted the squad into the ultimate reserve team, a top-to-bottom system that draws on her club background to help keep the national team op top of the game for years to come.

And so far, the results are encouraging.

"She's definitely prioritized us developing this pool of players," Lisa Cole, who is running the current U23 camp for Hayes, told GOAL. "We're a very large country, so this just provides us with an opportunity see players that are up and coming in another environment that is replicating what WNT is doing in their environment."