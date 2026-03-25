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Theo Walcott urges Max Dowman to REJECT Thomas Tuchel if England boss calls Arsenal wonderkid up for 2026 World Cup
Dowman makes PL history
Dowman has enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign, recently etching his name into the history books as the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 16 years and 73 days. His vital strike in a 2-0 victory over Everton in mid-March sparked a national debate regarding his potential inclusion in the senior England squad for this summer's World Cup. While Dowman was omitted from Tuchel’s 35-man training camp for March, instead joining the Three Lions' Under-19s in Portugal, the England boss has notably refused to rule out a wildcard selection for the creative forward.
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Walcott’s cautionary tale from 2006
Drawing on his own experience as a surprise 17-year-old inclusion in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2006 World Cup squad, Walcott urged the teenager to prioritise emotional growth over immediate glory. The former Arsenal and Everton winger admitted he would change his own past if given the chance: "I hope he [Dowman] doesn't go," he told the Daily Mirror. "I don't mean it in a horrible way because if I could go back in time, I would change things. I would say to myself: 'No, no, don't do it' but then try telling that to a 17-year-old! I do still see him and me differently as he's playing in the Premier League, but he needs to grow at his own pace, especially on the emotional side because he's a young adult.
"I had to grow up very fast but this team is still young and not as experienced. He's being protected, which is important, whereas I had to get thrown in to talk to you lot! In time he will go, yes, but I don't think this is the time and I think there are better players who arguably deserve to be there ahead of him. He will eventually get there but England have wide players doing really well, there's Bukayo [Saka], [Noni] Madueke, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the other side."
The weight of the Three Lions' depth
Walcott’s stance highlights the debate over fast-tracking youth prospects in an era where England’s attacking options are at an all-time high. Unlike Walcott in 2006, Dowman is already a Premier League record-breaker, yet the presence of stars like Saka means there is no immediate pressure to gamble on a 16-year-old. The focus remains on protecting the teenager from intense scrutiny, ensuring his international introduction only happens when he is emotionally equipped.
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What comes next?
While Dowman continues to impress for England's U-19s - having already netted against Wales - his primary focus remains on Arsenal's push for multiple trophies. The Gunners are carefully managing his minutes as an impact substitute, a role that has kept him grounded despite the mounting media clamour. Whether Tuchel decides to roll the dice or follow Walcott’s advice, Dowman's trajectory suggests he will be a fixture for the Three Lions in the years to come.