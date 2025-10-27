+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tom Hindle,Ryan Tolmich and Alex Labidou

The Rondo: Lionel Messi's last stand, those who got overlooked, and who must be included in the 2025 FIFPRO World 11

GOAL US writers discuss FIFPRO World 11 nominees, with plenty of obvious selections shortlisted, but some big names missing

The FIFPRO World 11 list of nominees has been released, with the 2025 winners set to be announced Nov. 3. Individual awards tend to grab the headlines, but this one might just mean a little more. That's because the World 11 is voted for by other players

And the list of 26 nominees on the FIFPRO Men's World 11 makes for fine reading. There is heavy PSG representation, after the Ligue 1 side won the Champions League last season. There's also some love for Liverpool following their 2025 Premier League triumph. A few of the selections are a little more controversial.

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence can be questioned, as can that of Lionel Messi - even though the Inter Miami forward has appeared in 17 previous iterations of the FIFPRO World 11, more than any other player.

Of course, the great thing about awards is they engender debate. To that end, GOAL US writers break it all down in a special FIFPRO World 11 edition of... The Rondo.

    Does Messi deserve to make 2025 Men's World 11?

    Tom Hindle: Yes, until the day he decides his feet don't work anymore. Sure, he's playing in MLS, but Messi is still one of the best on the planet. It's a tough one to crack, but you can make a compelling argument for a front three of Messi, Mo Salah and either Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembele

    Ryan Tolmich: Probably not. Other MLS players have put up similar numbers in the past and not even sniffed such accolades. There was no World Cup or Copa America with Argentina this year to boost his case, while Inter Miami's Club World Cup run was too brief to really get him into the mix. This doesn't mean he's not an incredible player, mind you, just that others did things at a higher level this year.

    Alex Labidou: No, but it’s not solely because he plays in MLS. The players likely to be named have Champions League success or went deep in that competition or the Club World Cup. It’s hard to pick Messi over Salah or Cole Palmer, who helped Chelsea lift the CWC. It wouldn’t be outrageous if he lands on the squad, but there are more deserving players.

    Who wasn't shortlisted, but should have been?

    TH: There are a few. Robert Lewandowski had an excellent year, and wasn't in the picture. Harry Kane is breaking Bundesliga records for fun, and didn't get any love. Scott McTominay deserved a nod. But the big one is Ryan Gravenberch, who was the best midfielder in the Premier League last season, and really deserved a look.

    RT: The one that sticks out is Lewandowski, who finished last season with 42 goals, including 27 in La Liga. That haul was enough for Barcelona to win the league and, while there's plenty of other Barcelona representation in the attack with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Lewandowski deserves his spot after scoring so many for a league champion. Honorable mention, too, to Harry Kane, who could also be in this group for many of the same reasons.

    AL: This list is about right, but if we really want to nitpick, how about adding in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Moises Caicedo and Jamal Musiala? Especially with the latter, who seems to have been left off because of his severe injury.

    Are the nominees influenced by team success?

    TH: Yes. Sure, winning the Champions League is a wonderful feat, and should not be undervalued. But some individuals are just part of a bigger collective. Marquinhos is a fine center back. But is he better than Arsenal's Gabriel? Or Madrid's Toni Rudiger? Probably not.

    RT: Yes, but just the right amount. Of course there's a lot of representation for Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League triumph, and that's because they're a team made up of individually great players. No team wins without having a squad full of talent, so there's nothing wrong with seeing that success recognized. Now, are there a few absences? Sure. But, by and large, the list is a good collection of players who achieved last season.

    AL: Typically the best players play on the best teams. Nothing really contentious there.

    What's the importance of the FIFPRO World 11, given the player voting aspect?

    TH: Well, it's the literal vote where your peers decide who the best footballers on the planet are, which seems pretty important. The problem? This isn't an individual award, and people love individual awards. So yeah, we should care more. But it's just a little less flashy.

    RT: It's important because, more than any other award, this is game recognizing game. This award is by players and for players, which gives it a different sort of authenticity. Now, are there biases in play based on friendships and relationships? Sure but, even so, this is still the purest way to really see who those on the field believe are the best among them in a given year.

    AL: It should be relevant considering its the players who vote. Probably unrealistic, but FIFPRO should consider staging a friendly in which this team plays another highly-regarded opponent for charity. The NBA, for example, has gotten significant attention in the past for allowing its top vote getters in each conference pick their All-Star squads. That would draw even more attention for the award.

    Who makes your World 11?

    TH: Goalie should be easy: Alisson, who's one of the most complete keepers the game has ever seen. As for the back four, a tidy quartet of Hakimi, Van Dijk, Saliba, Mendes. In midfield: Pedri, Jude Bellingham and Vitinha. Up front: Mo Salah, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. Not a bad side.

    RT: There's really only one choice in goal: Donnarumma. For those ahead of him, we'll go with a traditional four back of Mendes, Van Dijk, Saliba and Hakimi. The midfield is Vitinha, Pedri and Bellingham, while Yamal, Dembele and Raphinha lead the attack. That's a heck of a team.

    AL: Got with this group: Donnarumma, Hakimi, van Dijk, Mendes, Caicedo, Musiala, Bellingham, Palmer, Mbappe, Dembele and Yamal.