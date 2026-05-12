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Tom Hindle,Alex Labidou and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo, James Rodriguez edition: Was Colombia star’s Minnesota United move a disaster? And what does it mean for MLS?

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J. Rodriguez
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James Rodriguez was always likely to be at Minnesota United for just a few months, but his lack of impact for the Loons makes him a curious signing

Here are some stats for you:

130 minutes played, five appearances, one start, two assists, zero goals.

Those are the numbers that James Rodriguez posted in MLS before it was revealed that he will report to Colombia's national team camp following Minnesota's game on Wednesday evening. It has been reported that his option to extend his contract will be declined, though he insists his journey in club football will continue. To say that Rodriguez's numbers have been lacking would be a massive understatement. But perhaps some of the circumstances need to be considered here. Minnesota signed a short-term deal in February. His contract is up in June, and he has an option to extend it until December. In short, this was perhaps always going to be a temporary agreement of sorts.

But does that excuse the numbers? Rodriguez is an excellent footballer with a glittering career. He has played at the highest levels of the game and captains his national team. He is the exact kind of aging veteran No.10 who can eat MLS for breakfast. This surely feels a bit like a disappointment. But are the numbers as bad as they seem? Is Rodriguez's Minnesota stint a massive failure or an inevitable warm-up session? And what does this mean for MLS? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • James Rodriguez Getty

    Has Rodriguez's Minnesota move been a success?

    Tom Hindle: From an actual football-playing perspective? Not really! He's managed just over 100 minutes, and even if he's shown some moments of class, it's hard to say he's given Minnesota United much. BUT this never felt like more than a nice runout and an excuse to get fit. No one's expectations were particularly high in the first place, so who cares if he wasn't outstanding?

    Alex Labidou: Not really. It’s fair to say he likely sold plenty of kits for Minnesota and gave the club a level of global visibility it probably hasn’t had before. That part matters. But beyond the initial buzz, it’s hard to frame this as a success on the field. For a Minnesota United fanbase that is among the best in MLS, the standard has to be more than star power and short-term attention. This answer changes if James has an about-face on the reports, which suggest he will leave, and commit to helping this team win over a sustained period. As it stands, though, this has been a disappointing move at best.

    Ryan Tolmich: Sure, because this was always the arrangement. Minnesota was showing ambition by getting a starter, putting their club in a brighter spotlight as a result. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was finding a place to play for a few months before the World Cup. Both accomplished that goal, albeit with some hiccups along the way. Still, the end result was what was intended, so what else is there to say?

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  • James Rodriguez, Minnesota United Getty

    Are we surprised that he is reportedly leaving the club so early?

    TH: Not really! It would have been nice for him to stick around and try to find some form post World Cup. But this was always a temporary arrangement; the writing was kind of on the wall when he signed such a short term contract.

    AL: No. From the outside, this always felt like a move tied heavily to getting fit and sharp for Colombia. James is at a stage of his career where the national team clearly is his priority over club action.

    RT: Is there a world where everything went so perfectly that he could have stayed for an extended period? Possibly but, in that world, he probably wouldn't have stayed on the contract number he was currently on. The initial framework of this deal with always short-term. Maybe all involved could have fallen in love, but it doesn't seem that really happened.

  • James Rodriguez Getty

    Are there any comparable situations in other American sports?

    TH: I had to Google this because I wasn't sure outside of soccer. And yes, turns out there are a few. But none seem to be the kind of "get a guy warmed up for a major tournament" kind of thing. Sorry, not from here.

    AL: This is where global soccer and top-level American sports differ quite a bit. In American leagues, teams certainly sign players for popularity and attention, but the first question is usually still: how does this player help us win?

    It’s not a perfect comparison, but imagine if the Toronto Raptors signed Russell Westbrook primarily to sell jerseys and generate global exposure, with winning as a secondary concern. That kind of move would be heavily scrutinized in the NBA, NFL, MLB, or NHL.

    The closest example that comes to mind is the Mavericks' signing Dennis Rodman shortly after Mark Cuban bought the team. There was a clear buzz factor there, but it was criticized then, and a similar move would almost certainly be criticized now.

    RT: This has existed, particularly in American sports, for years. The legendary Eusebio played seven games in Boston, 21 in Toronto, 17 in Las Vegas, nine in New Jersey and five in Buffalo during the 70s. Tim Tebow was a publicity booster in football and baseball, while Brock Lesnar of UFC and WWE fame once suited up for the Minnesota Vikings. Will Ferrell played for every MLB team in Spring Training and made a whole movie about how far sports teams will go to put butts in seats. Those are extreme examples compared to this deal for Minnesota but the point remains: teams will sometimes take swings on players that can help their bottom line.

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  • James RodriguezGetty Images

    Are situationships good for MLS?

    TH: Not really, especially if the league wants to be taken seriously on a global scale. The whole vibe is that this is just a retirement league for old heads to get a run out, anyway. Having someone play for just over one full match and leave isn't a great look. Then again, World Cups always feel like special cases. Life goes on, in this case.

    AL: Generally, no - unless the player is truly in the Cristiano Ronaldo tier, where the commercial and cultural impact is so massive that it changes the equation.

    James brought real initial buzz, and that shouldn’t be dismissed. But until Sunday, his lack of availability made it difficult for MLS or Minnesota to fully capitalize on his stature in a meaningful way. The league needs stars, absolutely. But it needs stars who are present, engaged, and consistently part of the product. Otherwise, the upside is mostly limited to a short-term spike in attention and jersey sales.

    RT: This isn't just MLS exclusive. Rodriguez himself has had brief stays in Qatar, Greece, Brazil and Mexico before coming stateside. Random familiar faces have been popping up in Brazil, China and Mexico for years. Raheem Sterling signed a four-month contract with Feyenoord earlier this year. There is always room in this sport, which can be the Wild Wild West at times, to have these brief moments in time with great players. Is it ideal? No, but it is better than not having them at all.

  • Columbus Crew v Minnesota United FCGetty Images Sport

    Where does Minnesota go from here?

    TH: They keep doing what they're doing! The Loons were paying James next to nothing, and he didn't really fit into the system anyway. They are currently fifth in the West and doing alright without well-regarded manager Eric Ramsay, who left just a few months ago. An extra midfielder or help on the wing wouldn't kill them, but otherwise, Minnesota are pretty well equipped to keep doing their thing.

    AL: If there’s a positive takeaway, it’s that Minnesota showed small-market MLS teams can recruit players of James’ stature. That matters. Teams like Minnesota should absolutely be ambitious, and they should be targeting recognizable stars who can move the needle.

    The lesson, though, is that the next version has to be more committed and more sustainable. Stars still matter in MLS, especially when it comes to reaching the average American sports fan. But the ideal signing is not just a name - it’s a name who can help win, show up consistently, and leave a lasting impact.

    MLS isn’t just LAFC, Inter Miami, and the Galaxy. Minnesota proved that clubs outside the league’s biggest markets can aim higher. Now the challenge for The Loons is using that recruiting muscle again, but this time landing a star who is in it for more than just a short-term play.

    RT: A nice reset this summer. The hope will be that Rodriguez will speak highly of the team on his way out, giving a bit of credibility to the club for those who don't know much about it. Even so, this signing was very much an outlier for Minnesota, so don't expect another World Cup legend to walk through that door, but it could open up pathways to new players that could help this team going forward.

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