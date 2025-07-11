The Rondo: Debating Club World Cup final - Are PSG inevitable, can Chelsea do anything to derail the Champions League winners and, overall, has the CWC lived up to the hype?

Ahead of the final, GOAL US writers discuss the CWC impact and whether a PSG win locks up the Ballon d'Or for Ousmane Dembele

PSG or Chelsea? That's what it's all come down to. Most will predict that the Club World Cup final can only go one way. PSG are the best team in the world and, over the past few months, beat all of the other best teams in the world. They are tactically brilliant, individually excellent, and filled with attacking weapons all over the pitch. Is this not the football we want?

On the other side, you have Chelsea. The Blues have been up and down under Enzo Maresca. At times, there is a real vision here, a clarity to how they might play the game, and hope for the future. At others, they've been pretty ordinary, and evidence that money can't buy success all the time. It seems a mismatch, then.

But stranger things have happened on a football pitch, and Cole Palmer is pretty good! Throw in the jeopardy of a final, and this could be quite a compelling fixture.

It serves as a fitting end to what has been a bit of a chaotic month. The Club World Cup was criticized early on because the field didn't really feature all the best teams in the world. The final has served up two of the best available, but there are some big sides still watching from their sofa. Has that impacted the integrity of the competition?

Article continues below

GOAL US writers predict the final and sum up the month in the latest edition of... The Rondo.