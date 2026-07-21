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Crysencio Summerville Goal OnlyGoal AR
Haytham Mohamed

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The Quarter-Billion Deal: Al-Hilal Reach Agreement With the Netherlands' World Cup Surprise Package.. A Slap That Rescued His Career and Now "the Beginning of the End for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom"

FEATURES
Al Hilal
C. Summerville
West Ham United
Netherlands
Feyenoord
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
World Cup

A huge summer transfer..

From the narrow alleyways of Rotterdam, where he honed his skills in street football, to the roar of the English stadiums, where he has become a nightmare for defenders, Dutch star Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in his career. And this time it comes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source confirmed on Tuesday evening that Riyadh giants Al Hilal have sealed the deal for Summerville. He will join the club's first-team squad this summer.

Summerville stood on the verge of a move from West Ham United to Roma before Al Hilal swooped in at the final moment and convinced the player to change course.

His signing lays bare Al Hilal's ambitions for the new 2026-2027 season, with the club desperate to reclaim domestic and continental dominance.

What follows is a look at the key talking points now that Al Hilal have wrapped up the Summerville deal, with the official announcement still to come.

  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    Details of the Somerville deal after his standout performance at the World Cup

    Let's start with the details of the deal for Dutch star Crysencio Summerville, whose signing Riyadh giants Al Hilal have secured according to numerous reliable sources.

    Sports journalist David Ornstein revealed the financial details of the Summerville deal via his official account on the "X" platform this Tuesday evening. They break down as follows:

    * Firstly: Al Hilal will pay a sum estimated at 55 million pounds sterling to English club West Ham United as the fixed value of the deal.

    * Secondly: A clause stipulates that Al Hilal will pay a further 5 million pounds sterling to West Ham United in "bonuses and incentives".

    That takes the total value of the deal to 60 million pounds sterling ("70 million euros"), around 300 million Saudi riyals.

    Al Hilal have gambled on this enormous sum, which exceeds a quarter of a billion riyals, after the outstanding performances Summerville produced at the 2026 World Cup. His numbers read as follows:

    - Matches: 6.

    - Minutes: 388.

    - Goal contributions: 5.

    - Goals: 2.

    - Assists: 3.

    Summerville was the Netherlands' World Cup surprise, all the more so as the 2026 tournament marked "his first international appearance" at a major event.

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  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    Somerville... An Early Slap That Saved His Professional Career!

    Signing the Dutch star Crysencio Summerville could prove a "masterstroke" for Riyadh giants Al-Hilal, for the following reasons:

    * Firstly: he adds a skilful element to the first-team ranks.

    * Secondly: he is a young player, "24 years old".

    * Thirdly: he constantly learns from his mistakes.

    * Fourthly: he possesses tactical flexibility.

    The first and second points need no discussion. What deserves closer attention is his knack for learning from mistakes, along with that tactical flexibility.

    Nicknamed "Spijkenisser" after the area where he grew up, Summerville started his football career in the youth ranks of Dutch giants Feyenoord, who sent him on "loan" to Dordrecht in January 2019.

    That loan came down to Summerville's involvement in violent "clashes" with his then-Feyenoord teammate Mats Wieffer. The story began with an argument in training, which spilled over into a fight in the dressing room and the restaurant.

    Feyenoord's management responded by suspending Summerville from training and matches, then shipping him out on loan to Dordrecht in January 2019, as mentioned.

    Crysencio Summerville later admitted the incident felt like a "slap in the face", one that made him grasp the meaning of responsibility and how to become a professional player.

  • Al Hilal v Al Shorta: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    Summerville deal.. "the beginning of the end" for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom

    That brings us to Crysencio Summerville's tactical flexibility, an asset that could prove hugely valuable to Riyadh giants Al-Hilal.

    The Dutchman is a natural left winger. He has also operated on the right, as he did with the Netherlands senior side at the 2026 World Cup.

    Summerville has shone on both flanks, for club and country, and that versatility opens up two options once he arrives at Al-Hilal:

    * Firstly: hand him the right wing permanently and move Brazilian star Malcom de Oliveira on this summer.

    * Secondly: drop captain Salem Al-Dawsari and build around Summerville as first-choice left winger, with Malcom staying put or another right-sided player brought in.

    Either way, the signing of the 24-year-old marks the true beginning of the end for Malcom or Salem at Al-Hilal. Perhaps even for both.

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  • West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    At last... a quick look at Somerville's football career and his personal statistics

    Having opened with the details of the deal, let's close with a quick run through Crysencio Summerville's clubs and the numbers the Dutch star has racked up in the game.

    Summerville started out in the youth ranks at Dutch giants Feyenoord, as we mentioned. From there he went out on loan to local side Dordrecht, then to compatriot club ADO Den Haag.

    The summer of 2020 took Summerville to English club Leeds United, where he spent a season with the youth teams before earning his official promotion to the first team.

    At Leeds, Summerville lined up alongside Brazilian star Raphinha Dias in the 2021-2022 season, before the winger completed his move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

    Here's the intriguing part. Raphinha's name is now linked with Riyadh giants Al Hilal too, which means the pair could reunite as team-mates should the reports of Al Hilal's interest in the Barcelona man prove true.

    Either way, Summerville turned out for the Leeds United first team until 30 June 2024, posting the following numbers:

    * Matches: 89.

    * Goal contributions: 38.

    * Goals: 25

    * Assists: 13.

    The Dutchman produced an exceptional 2023-2024 campaign, scoring 21 goals and setting up 10 more across all competitions. He was also named the best player in the English second tier.

    West Ham United came calling in the summer of 2024, and Summerville went on to make 56 official appearances for them across various competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists.

    Now all that remains is the official announcement of the deal, and then we can watch what Summerville delivers for Al Hilal out on the green rectangle.