The LA Lakers of Serie A? Como chief opens up on Italian club's ambitions and issues defiant 'fine us' stance against UEFA's financial regulations

Speaking to the Business of Sport podcast, Suwarso has openly shared his grand vision for Como. The president believes the club have a unique potential that extends far beyond the pitch. Suwarso wants to capitalise on the stunning location to build a global brand.

"We shouldn't be a football team: we should be a sports tourism destination," Suwarso explained. "We talk about how beautiful this place is, how beautiful the people are... It's not about football, it's always about a destination for sports tourism. The ambition is to be the Los Angeles Lakers of Italian football."