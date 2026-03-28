'The greatest in history!' - Ballon d'Or winner makes ultimate claim about France captain Kylian Mbappe

Speaking to RMC, Papin was asked if Mbappe should be considered the premier striker in the history of the French national team. He did not hesitate to place the current captain at the very top of the hierarchy, even suggesting that the best is still yet to come for the forward.

"I think that, today, he is the greatest striker in the history of the French team, yes. And you know what? I think he's going to be even greater," Papin declared. The 60-year-old, who remains the only player to win the Ballon d'Or while playing for a French club, acknowledged that while Mbappe is yet to win that specific individual honour, his collective achievements are unparalleled.