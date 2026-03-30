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The 'best is yet to come' from Lamine Yamal as Spain boss highlights Barcelona star's growing importance to La roja
Yamal reaching new heights
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has heaped praise on young star Yamal, highlighting the Barcelona youngster’s rapid development and growing influence within the national team while insisting his best is still yet to come - just hours before the friendly clash against Egypt.
"He is a much better footballer than he was two years ago, but still not as good as he is going to be in another two," De la Fuente told reporters. "He is maturing a lot, his contribution is greater every day, he has that very attractive touch for the rest of his teammates in the sense that he captures everyone's attention, and every day he has more weight in the team being so young. Now, I think he still has a long way to go and his best version is yet to arrive. His physical condition? He is fantastic, very fast, resistant... He is in one of the best moments of the season and of his short career."
- AFP
Managing Barcelona concerns
With Yamal featuring heavily for both Barcelona and the national team, questions regarding his workload and the risk of injury have surfaced. However, De la Fuente was quick to dismiss suggestions that he should prioritise club concerns over the needs of the national team, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.
"I don't know what I have to take into account. I have to take into account the responsibility I have to bring out a team to win," the coach explained. "I think it's great that they are from Barca and that they have their little heart. But I think about my team. In the same way that I am empathetic, I ask that they be with me. Barca players run as much risk as those of Madrid, Atletico... Football has these things. The fact that there are seven Barca players here is very good news for them and for Spanish football."
World Cup spots up for grabs
The clash with Egypt serves as the final test before the definitive World Cup squad is announced. While De la Fuente admits he has a "solid base" of around 20 to 22 players already decided, the door remains open for those currently on the fringes or recovering from injury, such as Eric Garcia.
"We have a group already consolidated, a very important base. If there are no setbacks, there will surely be some and there will be injuries, we hope not. But it is true that there are 20-22 players that we know we would like to be there," De la Fuente noted. He added regarding Garcia: "He is a player very much loved by everyone and by me. He has all the possibilities. He was in a very good moment and now he had a small injury... from now until two months the doors are going to open for many."
- AFP
Cucurella ready for the challenge
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella also spoke to the media, emphasising the importance of maintaining intensity even in matches labelled as friendlies. For the full-back, every minute in a Spain shirt is an opportunity to secure a plane ticket for the summer's showpiece tournament.
"It is a very important match. It is the last test before the World Cup squad and we are all going to try to give our best version. From there, make it difficult for De la Fuente," Cucurella said. "It's difficult. You're playing for a title, but we also know that you have to give a level. You know you're playing with the Spain shirt and you never know if it's going to be the last game with the National Team. You know it's your last chance to make things difficult or for De la Fuente to think of you for that list."