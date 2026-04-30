Tearful Bethany England announces she will leave Tottenham this summer

England, the Tottenham captain and one of the most prolific forwards in Women's Super League history, is set to depart the club this summer. The striker confirmed the news in a deeply emotional video message, marking the end of a stint that began with a high-profile move from Chelsea in early 2023. According to The Guardian, the decision rested with the club, as Spurs look to pivot toward a younger squad under a new recruitment strategy.

Addressing the fans directly, England expressed her gratitude for the impact the club had on her career during a difficult personal period. England said in her emotional message posted across the club's official social media channels to the fans: “From the very beginning you gave me something I didn’t even realise I was searching for: your warmth, your belief, and your unwavering support. You even made me feel seen again. In moments where I questioned myself, you never did. I came here hoping to rediscover something I had lost, but I am leaving with so much more than I’d ever imagined.”