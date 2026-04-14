'The team that never gives up' - Alvaro Arbeloa says Real Madrid must overcome Bayern Munich deficit due to Champions League history

Madrid face a defining challenge after a 2-1 loss to Bayern in the first leg. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane initially shocked the hosts at the Bernabeu last week, before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back. Despite the deficit, coach Arbeloa arrived at the press room with a clear message.

Arbeloa stated: "We are Real Madrid and we believe we are going to win. The team needs to improve many things to create more chances. The reasons we have to go through, first of all, is because we are Real Madrid. We are the team that never gives up and the one with 15 European Cups."