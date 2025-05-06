Takumi Minamino salary: How much does Japan star earn per week and annually at Monaco?

Everything you need to know about Takumi Minamino's salary details playing for Monaco

Japan international Takumi Minamino began his European journey with RB Salzburg before moving to Liverpool in the Premier League in 2020. However, he was low in the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp, which resulted in limited opportunities.

Minamino was loaned to Southampton in 2021 before returning to the Merseyside club. Later, in 2022, he joined French side AS Monaco.

The Japanese midfielder settled into life in France quickly, becoming a regular starter and performing consistently for the Ligue 1 club.

Minamino recently signed a contract extension with Monaco, keeping him at the club until 2027 with a significant pay raise. He is now one of the top earners in the Monaco squad. But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross