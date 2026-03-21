Tacconi: "Juventus, Alisson isn't bad, but don't rule out giving Di Gregorio a chance"

Stefano Tacconi, former goalkeeper for Juventus and the national team, speaks to Gazzetta.it about the situation regarding goalkeepers at Juventus at present, whilst also looking ahead to the transfer decisions the Bianconeri will have to make.





Was it right to take the starting spot away from Di Gregorio?

“In my opinion, there needs to be a period of reflection; then we’ll see what happens in the long run. Di Gregorio didn’t have any problems at the start because the team was doing well, but he was unlucky that Juve went through a particular slump and he was affected by it quite a bit.”





Do you expect things to change between now and the end of the season?

"I don’t know; let’s give it time and see if things can be patched up. Of course, it also depends on the club’s intentions: I’m seeing lots of goalkeepers’ names linked with Juve, but I don’t think the club can spend that much."



