According to Sky, several European clubs from England and Spain have made enquiries about the international player. Those mentioned by name include Manchester United, Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid.
Translated by
Strong interest from the Premier League and Spain: Is BVB set to lose one of its key players this season?
Anton is undoubtedly one of Borussia Dortmund’s standout performers this season. During Nico Schlotterbeck’s lengthy absence in the first half of the season, he was coach Nico Kovac’s undisputed defensive leader and remained a rock-solid presence even after Schlotterbeck’s return. Moreover, the 29-year-old has made hardly any mistakes.
It is therefore no surprise that, according to the report, the recently divorced sporting director Sebastian Kehl has already held initial talks with Anton regarding a contract extension, to gauge his general interest in extending his current deal, which runs until 2028.
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BVB: Will Anton follow in the footsteps of Nmecha and Schlotterbeck?
Should Kehl’s successor, Ole Book, continue the talks, Anton’s annual salary would be adjusted in line with his performances. He could be next in line after Felix Nmecha (2030) and Nico Schlotterbeck, whose stay is reportedly all but confirmed. According to Sky, Schlotterbeck is set to sign his contract immediately after the international break.
As a result, Schlotterbeck would become Dortmund’s top earner and, according to reports, is set to earn €14 million per season in future. Should Anton also stay, BVB can rely on a solid central defensive partnership for the time being. The third spot in Kovac’s preferred back three could be filled by talented youngster Luca Reggiani or Ramy Bensebaini.
Meanwhile, Niklas Süle is set to leave the club on a free transfer, whilst Emre Can is still out for several months due to his cruciate ligament injury. Youngster Filippo Mane is also sidelined for the long term. It is therefore not out of the question that Book will sign another defender to bolster the defence.
Waldemar Anton: Performance data and statistics for BVB this season
Games 37 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 3,297