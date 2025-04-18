'The strangest, maddest game I've ever played' - Harry Maguire admits Man Utd's breathless comeback against Lyon 'summed up' his six-year stay at Old Trafford
Harry Maguire was the Manchester United star at Old Trafford on Thursday night against Lyon and the defender has labelled it his 'maddest' game.
- Man Utd make a massive comeback against Lyon
- Maguire scores winner after coming back from 4-2 deficit
- Equates the game to his career at Old Trafford so far