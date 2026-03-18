Spurs and Chelsea ready to do battle over Fisnik Asllani after breakout Bundesliga season

According to BILD, Spurs and Chelsea are currently weighing up summer moves for the Hoffenheim striker, who has become one of the most talked-about names in German football. Both Premier League sides are seeking final-third reinforcements, and Asllani’s profile as a physical, high-pressing forward fits the English top flight perfectly. However, it is not strictly a London affair, as German heavyweights Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation. While no concrete offers have materialised yet, the forward's scintillating form has seen his valuation rise in Hoffenheim's eyes.