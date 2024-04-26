Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 2023-24Getty
Spurs and Arsenal battle to sign West Ham youngster Daniel Rigge after impressive form following release by Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to go head-to-head to sign West Ham youngster Daniel Rigge this summer.

  • Spurs and Arsenal want West Ham's Rigge
  • Came up through the Man City academy
  • Still hass two years left on West Ham contract
