Spain player ratings vs Germany: Mikel Merino right at the death! Midfielder sends La Roja into Euro 2024 semi-finals as Dani Olmo and Rodri run the show in Stuttgart

The Real Sociedad man headed home with just over 60 seconds of extra-time remaining to claim a dramatic - but deserved - 2-1 win for La Roja

The best team at Euro 2024 are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 - but only just. Spain's winning goal in Friday's absorbing last-eight encounter with Germany only arrived in the 119th minute, while they finished with 10 men following Dani Carvajal's red card, but nobody would dare dispute that La Roja deserved to progress.

Luis de la Fuente's men played the better football for the majority of the game and dealt brilliantly with the blow of losing Pedri to injury after just eight minutes - and the injustice of not seeing Toni Kroos sent off long before Carvajal's dismissal.

Once again, Rodri ran the show for Spain, but Dani Olmo was their game-changer, with Pedri's replacement converting Lamine Yamal's low cross to open the scoring before creating the winner for Mikel Merino, after Florian Wirtz had forced extra-time with an 89th-minute equaliser.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Spain players on show after a cracking quarter-final in Stuttgart...