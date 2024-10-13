Spain v Denmark - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A4Getty Images Sport
Richard Mills

'I'm not afraid of you' - Spain's Lamine Yamal sent warning by Denmark rival as winger suffers worrying injury

L. YamalSpainDenmarkUEFA Nations League ASpain vs DenmarkBarcelona

Denmark defender Victor Kristiansen said he was "not afraid" when facing off against Spain star Lamine Yamal in their Nations League clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Spain beat Denmark 1-0 in Nations League
  • Yamal has quiet game and then gets injured
  • Opponent Kristiansen "not afraid" of winger
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below