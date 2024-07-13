Sorry, Jude! No room for Bellingham in GOAL's combined England-Spain XI for Euro 2024 final as only four Three Lions make the cut

The Real Madrid superstar is one of a number of high-profile players to miss out on inclusion but there is room for the game's next superstar...

The final of the 2024 European Championship is almost upon us, with Spain and England set to meet in the tournament-decider in Berlin on Sunday night. It could be an epic encounter, a classic clash of styles, with La Roja having entertained everyone with their direct and dynamic play, while the Three Lions have proven remarkably resilient.

Both teams are also packed with world-class talents, some of whom have really stepped up to the mark in Germany, producing moments of pure magic to keep their country's hopes of glory alive.

So, which players would warrant inclusion in a combined XI? GOAL makes our picks below and has been forced to leave out some seriously big names.

