AFP
South Africa star to miss rest of World Cup group stage with three-game ban following red card against Mexico
Veteran playmaker leaves significant void
Zwane has been slapped with a three-match suspension by FIFA following his controversial red card during Bafana Bafana's opening 2026 World Cup defeat to Mexico. The severe punishment means the 36-year-old veteran playmaker will miss the remainder of the group stage, dealing a massive blow to Hugo Broos and his squad. Zwane, who has amassed 55 international caps and scored 12 goals for his country over an illustrious career, leaves a significant void in the team's attacking setup. The national side must now find a way to navigate the rest of their highly challenging Group A campaign without one of their most experienced and influential figures leading the line on the pitch.
- AFP
Disciplinary committee extends standard ban
According to ESPN, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee have decided to increase Zwane's initial one-match ban to a three-match suspension, although it remains subject to a potential appeal. The midfielder was introduced in the 61st minute at the Azteca Stadium on June 11, but his cameo lasted just 23 minutes. Following a VAR review in the 84th minute, the referee dismissed him for illegally raising his arm against Roberto Alvarado, even though Bafana Bafana were actively attacking. The governing body ruled that the infringement constituted serious foul play, warranting two additional matches on top of the standard automatic suspension for a straight red card.
Statistical struggles before soft red card
Before his premature exit, Zwane struggled to make a significant impact against Mexico. The substitute registered just eight touches and completed only five passes, failing to win any ground duels before his dismissal.
Despite this quiet display, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed immense frustration over the sending off. "The second [red card], we can discuss," Broos told journalists after his side's opening loss. "It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player. It's the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don't think [it was a red], it was too soft to give that as a red card."
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South Africa gear up for Czech clash
While the technical staff remain upset regarding Zwane's dismissal, Broos acknowledged the validity of Sphephelo Sithole's earlier red card. South Africa will face Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday as both national teams desperately look to bounce back. The European side lost their opening game 2-1 to South Korea, making this upcoming clash a must-win for the severely depleted African squad if they hope to reach the knockout rounds.