South Africa are still alive! Late Teboho Mokoena penalty earns Bafana Bafana vital World Cup draw with Czechia

The match was heading towards a limp and predictable conclusion until a sudden twist occurred inside the final ten minutes of play. The game's defining controversy arrived in the 83rd minute when Thapelo Maseko’s powerful shot from 18 yards out struck the elbow of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area.

A penalty was promptly awarded to South Africa, and despite intense protests from the Czech players, the video assistant referee opted not to overturn the decision. Mokoena stepped up under immense pressure to confidently fire home the equaliser, punishing the opposition for their passive approach throughout the second half.