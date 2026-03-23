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Sonia Bompastor promises Chelsea will stay 'ambitious' as contract clocks tick down for Millie Bright and Sam Kerr
Bompastor remains tight-lipped on departures
The Chelsea head coach has firmly refused to confirm whether Bright and Kerr will remain at the club beyond the end of the current season. With both players' contracts expiring in the summer, speculation has naturally intensified regarding the high-profile duo's next steps and their potential exits. Despite the looming possibility of losing two cornerstone players who have defined the club's success over the last decade, the French manager was keen to reassure the fans that their trajectory remains upward. She underlined that the Blues will continue to compete for the biggest honours in world football regardless of individual personnel changes.
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Private conversations ongoing with players
Addressing the media during her pre-match press conference, Bompastor provided a direct but guarded update on the contract situations. She emphasised the need to concentrate on immediate on-pitch matters rather than off-pitch speculation. "Obviously we are in lots of conversations with the players, but I think (that conversation) is more private," the manager told reporters. "I think it's really important for us to focus on the game tomorrow. [Kerr and Bright] for now are under contract with Chelsea. What will happen in the future is not for me to comment now."
Promise of continued ambition for Chelsea
The manager was eager to shift the narrative towards the club's long-term vision and sustained hunger for trophies. Emphasising this point in response to the widespread speculation about a potential rebuild, she delivered a clear message to the supporters regarding the upcoming campaign. "I think the main thing for fans to know is Chelsea will still be really ambitious [next season]," Bompastor stated.
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What is next for Chelsea?
The Blues currently sit third in the Women's Super League table with 37 points after 18 matches, trailing leaders Manchester City by nine points and second-placed Manchester United by one point. Fourth-placed Arsenal are just two points behind with two games in hand. Domestically and in Europe, a gruelling schedule awaits. On Tuesday, they face the Gunners in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, followed by a crucial league clash against Aston Villa on Sunday. They will then host Arsenal for the return European leg on Wednesday, before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup quarter-finals.