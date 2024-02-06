Son Heung-min sent packing! South Korea dumped out of the Asian Cup semi-finals by underdogs Jordan as talisman prepares to return to Tottenham

Son Heung-min of South Korea stands dejected
Tottenham HotspurHeung-Min SonJordan vs South KoreaJordanSouth KoreaAsian CupPremier League

Son Heung-min is set to return to Tottenham after South Korea were dumped out of the Asian Cup semi-finals by underdogs Jordan.

  • Jordan beat South Korea 2-0
  • Son left distraught after Asian Cup exit
  • Will soon head back to London from Doha

