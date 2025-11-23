AFP
Sombreros and positive vibes! Inside Paul Pogba's emotional return over two years since last match including 'planned' substitution in 10-man Monaco's 4-1 thrashing
- AFP
Pogba hadn't played competitively since September 2023
As a result of the ban, Pogba and former side Juventus agreed to mutually terminate his contract last November and it wasn't until June this year that the 2018 World Cup winner signed for a new club, penning a two-year deal with French side Monaco. In the time since, Pogba has been building up his fitness and at long last made his Monaco debut on Saturday night in a 4-1 loss to Rennes.
Goals form Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Mahdi Kamara, Breel Embolo and Ludovic Blas saw Rennes go into the final knockings of the weekend's game at the Roazhon Park with a four-goal lead. Mika Biereth bagged a late consolation for Monaco, who were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after Denis Zakaria received his marching orders, but the moment of the night came in the 85th minute as Pogba replaced Mamadou Coulibaly.
The moment marked Pogba's first appearance since September 2023 in Juventus' 2-0 win over Empoli, and the midfielder admits he was "touched" by the reception he received from the home support.
Midfielder sends his thanks to those who supported him
Speaking in the mixed zone after the 4-1 loss, Pogba said: "I was disappointed to lose this match. It's Paul Pogba's return, but I play for Monaco, and I don't like losing. I was really happy on one hand, but on the other, I was disappointed with the result and what we did on the pitch. The reception? It touched me. Seeing the crowd stand up and applaud, I wasn't expecting that. A big thank you to the fans who personally supported me."
Pogba, who was in tears when he signed his Monaco contract earlier this year, had been expected to return to action earlier in the season but suffered a setback during the October international break having pulled up with a thigh injury to delay his first outing for Sebastien Pocognoli's side.
"There were a lot of emotions. I was happy, but there's a bit of sadness with the result. We've come a long way. Today was a step to take. I did it and I'm happy about that," Pogba added on Saturday night.
"The rest, we're a bit gutted to have lost. I feel good, there's been a lot of work. I still need time to be fit and play 90 minutes. But it will come with time. We're training for it. We're going to try to help the team as much as possible. It felt strange at first to get back on the plane with the group. I've settled back in well. We have a very good group. We're getting back into the right routine."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
Pogba's return sends 'positive vibes to French football'
Monaco boss Pocognoli was insistent that Pogba's return to action is a good thing for French football, saying on Saturday: "I'm happy for him, even if the circumstances are a bit unfortunate. He came on at 4-0, with 10 men against 11. It was planned that he would come on today, regardless of the scenario, because he had put everything in place. It will do him good, it will do the team good. Apart from our defeat, it sends positive vibes to French football."
"We are all happy, even the Rennes supporters who are not Monaco fans. I hope he can bring us his experience," Monaco team-mate Lamine Camara added.
Pogba's first appearance in over two years also resonated well with the Rennes squad, as Mahdi Camara said at full time: "Everyone knows Paul Pogba, he's a legend of French football. "It's great to see him on a Ligue 1 pitch. We've already seen... seen how he plays, you can see he's already at a good level. As spectators, we can't wait to see him at his best. It's fantastic. He tried to put a sombrero on me!"
Former Monaco man Embolo, who scored Rennes' third, added: "Paul deserves it, he's a truly great player, a truly great man." And on the reception from the fans, the Swiss striker commented: "Well done to our fans. He deserved it, I'm very happy for him, I hope he'll bring good things to his team."
Pogba's home debut could come against Ligue 1 powerhouse
Monaco will look to build upon an indifferent start to their Champions League campaign when they face Pafos on Wednesday night. While unbeaten in three in European competition, the French side have won just the once in the Champions League this season as they claimed a 1-0 victory at Bodo/Glimt earlier this month having opened up the league phase with a 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge before back-to-back draws with Premier League pair Manchester City and Tottenham.
And Pogba may make his first appearance at the Stade Louis II next weekend when Monaco host defending Ligue 1 and European champions PSG. Luis Enrique's side reclaimed top spot in France's top tier on Saturday night as they eased to a 3-0 win over Le Havre having briefly dropped to second as rivals Marseille tore Nice to shreds on Friday night.
Advertisement