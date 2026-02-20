Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'reminded of responsibilities' by Football Association after anti-immigration rant

United interim boss Michael Carrick was asked about Ratcliffe's comments in his latest press conference on Friday.

He said: "Sir Jim has made a statement and then the club has made a statement. It is not my place to add to that. What I can say is I have been at this club many years and we make a huge impact globally, in whatever way, and we are responsible for that. As a player, member of staff, supporter, I think we are really proud of that environment and the culture we have at the club. Equality and diversity and respect for each other is what we try and carry through every day. I have travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people. We are fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every single day."

Asked if his comments could have an effect on the squad, Carrick was unconcerned, adding: "We have a really strong group. The players, the staff, inside and out of the club. We’re always talking to each other. The boys have been in really good spirits. We have taken a deep breath, come back and [are] focusing on what is next. We are here to help each other. Part of being at this club [is that] we understand what it is like globally. I can only speak from my personal experience, all backgrounds and different backgrounds I am really proud of."