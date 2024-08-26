Another signing for Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS as Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko agrees Nice transfer after deal to join ex-Man Utd attacker Mason Greenwood at Marseille falls through
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS company are nearing another summer signing, as Nice look set to recruit Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko on loan.
- Ratcliffe and INEOS own French side Nice
- Set to sign Dortmund's Moukoko on loan
- Moves to Marseille & more fell through