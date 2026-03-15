A goal from Gustav Isaksen halts Milan’s charge for top spot. The Rossoneri lost 0-1 at the Olimpico against Lazio, with the Dane’s goal in the 26th minute of the first half proving decisive as it distanced Allegri’s side from Inter: yesterday the Nerazzurri had drawn 1-1 against Atalanta, but Milan’s defeat still sees them extend their lead by a point, with Chivu’s side now eight points clear of the Rossoneri. Milan lost after two consecutive wins against Cremonese and in the derby against Inter; their next match will be at San Siro against Torino, whilst Inter will play in Florence against Vanoli’s side.
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Serie A: Inter and Milan’s title race – a comparison of the league table and fixtures
INTER'S FIXTURES
In the title race, therefore, Inter have an eight-point lead to protect between now and the end of the season. As mentioned, Inter will travel to Florence for the match on Sunday 22 March at 8.45pm, then host Roma at San Siro on Sunday 5 April, again at 8.45pm. Over the weekend of 11–12 April, they will play away at Como before returning home to face Cagliari over the weekend of 18–19 April. It is the Nerazzurri’s final match before the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, scheduled against Como on 21 April at 9.00 pm (the first leg ended 0-0).
INTER’S FIXTURES
22 March at 8.45pm: Fiorentina v Inter
5 April, 8.45pm: Inter v Roma
11–12 April: Como v Inter
18/19 April: Inter v Cagliari
21 April at 9.00 pm: Inter v Como (Coppa Italia)
25/26 April: Torino v Inter
2–3 May: Inter v Parma
9–10 May: Lazio v Inter
13 May: Coppa Italia final (if applicable)
16/17 May: Inter v Verona
23–24 May: Bologna v Inter
MILAN'S FIXTURES
The Rossoneri are playing catch-up and are hoping to make up ground as early as the next matchday, when Milan face Torino on Saturday 21 March at 6pm. Monday 6 April is a date to mark in your calendar, as the big match against Napoli is scheduled for 8.45pm, and in the following round, over the weekend of 11–12 April, Allegri’s side will host Udinese and then face Verona in the match on 18–19 April, which precedes another big clash, the one against Juventus on 25–26 April.
MILAN'S FIXTURES
21 March at 6.00 pm: Milan v Torino
6 April, 8.45pm: Napoli v Milan
11–12 April: Milan v Udinese
18/19 April: Verona v Milan
25/26 April: Milan v Juventus
2–3 May: Sassuolo v Milan
9–10 May: Milan v Atalanta
16–17 May: Genoa v Milan
23–24 May: Milan v Cagliari