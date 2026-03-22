Serie A, Atalanta v Verona LIVE

37' – ATALANTA TAKE THE LEAD, ZAPPACOSTA! The winger picks up a rebound on the edge of the box and beats Montipò with a fine curling left-footed shot along the ground.





18' - What a chance for Ederson! Zappacosta breaks down the right, crosses into the box and the Brazilian is beaten to the ball at the last moment by Akpa Apro, who pulls off a miraculous save to deny him a tap-in at the near post.