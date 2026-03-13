Goal.com
Serie A: all the probable line-ups for the twenty-ninth matchday of the championship

Serie A returns to the pitch for the twenty-ninth matchday of the championship: who is playing and who is not.

Serie A returns to the pitch for the 29th matchday of the 2025/26 season. The round kicks off on Friday 13 March and ends on Monday 16 March.

It kicks off with Torino vs. Parma on Friday evening. Then on Saturday, it's Inter vs. Atalanta at 3 p.m., Napolivs. Lecce at 6 p.m. and Udinese vs. Juventus at 8:45 p.m. Sunday opens with Verona vs. Genoa, continues with Pisa vs. Cagliari and Sassuolo vs. Bologna at 3 p.m., Como vs. Roma at 6 p.m. and ends with Lazio vs. Milan. Monday's late game is Cremonese vs. Fiorentina.

  • TURIN-PARMA

    Friday, 13 March, 8:45 p.m.

    TORINO (3-5-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Lazaro, Gineitis, Prati, Vlasic, Obrador; Simeone, Zapata. Coach: D'Aversa.

    PARMA (4-3-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Circati, Valeri; Keita, Nicolussi Caviglia, Sorensen; Cremaschi, Strefezza; Pellegrino. Coach: Cuesta.

  • INTER VS. ATALANTA

    Saturday 14 March, 3 p.m.

    INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito. Coach: Chivu.

    ATALANTA (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, de Roon, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Zalewski; Scamacca. Coach: Palladino.

  • NAPLES-LECCE

    Saturday, 14 March, 6:00 p.m.

    NAPOLI (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Buongiorno, Olivera; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, Spinazzola; Elmas, Alisson Santos; Hojlund. Coach: Conte.

    LECCE (4-2-3-1): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ramadani; Pierotti, Gandelman, Banda; Stulic. Coach: Di Francesco.

  • UDINESE-JUVENTUS

    Saturday 14 March, 8:45 p.m.

    UDINESE (3-5-2): Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Mlacic; Ehizibue, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis. Coach: Runjaic.

    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, McKennie, Yildiz; David. Coach: Spalletti.

  • VERONA-GENOA

    Sunday, 15 March, 12:30 p.m.

    VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Frese; Oyegoke, Akpa-Akpro, Gagliardini, Harroui, Bradaric; Bowie, Orban. Coach: Sammarco.

    GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigaard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Messias, Sabelli; Colombo, Vitinha. Coach: De Rossi.

  • Pisa-Cagliari

    Sunday, 15 March, 3:00 p.m.

    PISA (3-5-2): Nicolas; Calabresi, Caracciolo, Coppola; Leris, Marin, Aebischer, Hojholt, Angori; Moreo, Durosinmi. Coach: Hiljemark.

    CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Caprile; Zé Pedro, Dossena, Rodriguez; Palestra, Adopo, Liteta, Sulemana, Obert; Folorunsho, Kilicsoy. Coach: Pisacane.

  • SASSUOLO-BOLOGNA

    Sunday 15 March, 3pm

    SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Garcia; Thorstvedt, Matic, Koné; Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurienté. Coach: Grosso.

    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Zortea, Vitik, Lucumì, Joao Mario; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Odgaard, Rowe; Castro. Coach: Italiano.

  • HOW–ROME

    Sunday, 15 March, 6:00 p.m.

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Van der Brempt, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Baturina, Nico Paz, Jesus Rodriguez; Douvikas. Coach: Fabregas.

    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Hermoso; Rensch, Pisilli, El Aynaoui, Wesley; Cristante, Pellegrini; Malen. Coach: Gasperini.

  • Lazio-Milan

    Sunday, 15 March, 8:45 p.m.

    LAZIO (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares; Dele-Bashiru, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Maldini, Zaccagni. Coach: Sarri.

    MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Estupinan; Leao, Pulisic. Coach: Allegri.

  • CREMONESE-FIORENTINA

    Monday 16 March, 8:45 p.m.

    CREMONESE (3-5-2): Audero; Terracciano, Folino, Luperto; Barbieri, Vandeputte, Thorsby, Maleh, Zerbin; Bonazzoli, Vardy. Coach: Nicola.

    FIORENTINA (4-1-4-1): De Gea; Dodô, Pongracic, Ranieri, Parisi; Fagioli; Harrison, Mandragora, Ndour, Gudmundsson; Piccoli. Manager: Vanoli.

