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Serge Gnabry told 'all of Germany is rooting for you' as Bayern winger suffers huge injury blow ahead of World Cup
Adductor tear sidelines Bayern star
In a formal statement released on Saturday evening, Bayern Munich confirmed that Gnabry has sustained a significant injury to his right thigh. Following an extensive examination by the club's medical department, it was revealed that the Germany international has suffered a "tear of the adductors in the right thigh" during a training session. The news comes as a massive setback for both the player and the Bavarian club during a crucial stage of the campaign.
While the club did not initially provide a specific return date, Skysuggests that the recovery period is expected to span between three and four months. Such a timeline would effectively rule the former Arsenal man out for the remainder of the domestic season and, crucially, place his participation in the summer's international festivities in grave doubt. It is a bitter pill to swallow for a player who has been an integral part of Bayern's attacking machinery this term.
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Matthaus voices World Cup fears
The severity of the injury has sparked immediate concern from German football icon Lothar Matthaus. Speaking during his punditry duties for Sky Sport, the World Cup winner admitted that the timing of the injury is particularly cruel, with Julian Nagelsmann set to name his squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico as early as May 12. With Germany’s opening fixture against Curacao scheduled for June 14, time is rapidly running out for the 30-year-old.
"I don't know exactly what is broken there yet, but the adductor area means a break of around six to eight weeks for me. That depends, of course, on the severity of the tear. Then it will be super, super tight for the World Cup. It's going to be a race against time," Matthaus explained. The pundit’s assessment highlights the uphill battle Gnabry faces to prove his fitness before the flight to North America.
National icon sends emotional message
Despite the grim prognosis, Matthaus took a moment to address Gnabry directly, offering words of encouragement to the distressed forward. Acknowledging the winger's significant contributions to the national setup over recent years, the former Inter Milan midfielder insisted that the entire country is hoping for a miraculous recovery. The feeling of shock is palpable across the German football landscape as one of their most dangerous offensive threats enters the treatment room.
Directing his comments to the camera, Matthaus said: "Serge, I'm crossing my fingers for you that you make it, because you deserve it, especially because of your performance and for everything you've achieved so far. All of Germany is rooting for you to be there. You are an added value for the German national team."
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A season of high productivity halted
Gnabry's absence will be felt deeply at the Allianz Arena, where he has been enjoying one of his most productive seasons in recent memory. Before the injury struck, the versatile attacker had racked up 37 appearances across all competitions, finding the net 10 times and providing 11 assists. His ability to impact games from the flanks or more central areas had made him a certain starter in Nagelsmann's plans for the summer.
The injury adds Gnabry to an unwanted list of high-profile stars already confirmed to miss the 2026 World Cup, joining the likes of Rodrygo and Jack Grealish. As Nagelsmann prepares to finalise his roster in Frankfurt, he must now consider alternatives for a player who has long been considered a "safe" bet for the tournament. For Gnabry, the coming weeks will be a gruelling process of rehabilitation as he seeks to defy the medical odds.