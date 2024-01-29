Senegal crash out of AFCON! Defending champions beaten by hosts Ivory Coast as Franck Kessie scores winning penalty to seal quarter-final spot

Senegal crash out of AFCON! Defending champions beaten by hosts Ivory Coast as Franck Kessie scores winning penalty to seal quarter-final spotRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesSenegalIvory CoastSenegal vs Ivory CoastAfrica Cup of NationsSadio ManeFranck Kessie scored the winning penalty as hosts Ivory Coast knocked out defending champions Senegal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHosts Ivory Coast beat Senegal on penaltiesDefending champions knocked outFranck Kessie scored the winning penalty