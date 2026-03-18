Senegal government calls for 'corruption' investigation into CAF over decision to overturn AFCON final result in Morocco's favour

Infuriated by the reversal, the state has formally requested an independent probe. A government spokesperson delivered a scathing statement, demanding accountability for what he described as an illegal and profoundly unjust decision. He stated: "This unprecedented and exceptionally serious decision directly contradicts the fundamental principles of sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty, and respect for the truth of the game. It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations. By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly played and won in accordance with the rules of the game, the CAF seriously undermines its own credibility and the legitimate trust that the African people place in continental sporting institutions. Senegal cannot tolerate an administrative decision that erases commitment, merit, and sporting excellence. Senegal unequivocally rejects this unjustified attempt at dispossession. It calls for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within the CAF's governing bodies."